Views sought on discrimination report

The Government today issued a draft outline of its fourth report under the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women to seek public views.

The report will be submitted to the Central Government for incorporation into the ninth national periodic report.

It will provide an update on the administrative, legal and other measures taken to implement the convention, the Labour & Welfare Bureau said.

The report will also report on the progress made in promoting women's well-being, changes in women's status and equality of the sexes, as well as obstacles to the full achievement of the convention since the previous report.

The consultation will last until April 30. Two consultation sessions will be held that month.

