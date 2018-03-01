By-election poll cards sent

The Registration & Electoral Office has mailed poll cards containing voting locations for the March 11 Legislative Council By-election to 2.1 million registered electors.

The by-election is being held for the Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East geographical constituencies and the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

A total 334 ordinary polling stations and a maximum of 24 dedicated polling stations will be open on voting day and electors can only vote at the polling station listed on their poll card.

Electors can also use the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their designated polling station.

The office reminded electors to bring their identity card to vote.

Ordinary polling stations and dedicated polling stations at police stations will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

Click here for details.