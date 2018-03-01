Gov't will tackle narrow tax base

The Government is committed to solving the issue of a narrow tax base, Financial Secretary Paul Chan told lawmakers today.

Speaking about his 2018-19 Budget at the Legislative Council, Mr Chan said Hong Kong is facing the problem of a narrow tax base and generating revenue from just a few industries.

A tax policy unit was set up last year to explore ways to broaden the tax base and increase revenue.

It is working on short to medium term methods to improve tax policy.

Mr Chan said it is not the right time to introduce tax reform but the Government will study the matter.