Gov't resolute in improving livelihood

Financial Secretary Paul Chan

Our country's economic development has entered a new phase. This, coupled with the ever-changing global economic landscape, has created a very favourable external environment for Hong Kong.

If we can capitalise on the opportunities, the wind beneath our wings will bear Hong Kong far and high.

On the economic front, the current-term Government is ready to think out of the box and act proactively to open up new horizons for Hong Kong. To improve people's livelihood, we are resolute in devoting resources and will spare no effort in solving problems.

Over the years, Hong Kong has weathered many storms, and always emerged stronger through changes. What remain unchanged are our commitment to diversity and openness, our pursuit of fairness and justice, and our aspiration for a happy life.

I strongly believe that as long as we embrace hope, find the right direction and steel our resolve, we will be able to brave the wind and the billows to turn our dreams into reality.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made these remarks to conclude his 2018-19 Budget Speech on February 28.