HK rejects US tariff plan

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has urged the US to rescind its proposal of introducing a 23.6% tariff on imports of aluminium from Hong Kong.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau made the statement today in response to the investigation reports on imports of steel and aluminium released by the US Department of Commerce on February 16.

The reports claim imports of steel and aluminium have adversely impacted the economic welfare of the US domestic industry and threatened to impair national security.

It recommended imposing tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminium, including a proposal to introduce a 23.6% tariff on imports of aluminium from Hong Kong.

Mr Yau said the HKSAR Government disapproves of the US government's proposed action, adding it is a unilateral and discriminatory act which is based on unfounded allegations.

He said the US claimed a trade deficit of US$55 million on aluminium with Hong Kong, while Hong Kong suffered from a trade deficit of over US$27 billion in 2016 with the US.

"In other words, the US enjoyed an overall annual trade surplus of US$27 billion. Hong Kong's export of aluminium products at most constituted about HK$30 million. So, as a percentage, that accounted for just a very tiny fraction, not up to 0.2% of the total import of aluminium into the US.

"We take exception to the proposed move by the US. We also urge the US government to take a serious look at the whole matter and to stop such discriminatory action."

Mr Yau added the HKSAR Government has presented its objection to the proposal to the US Consulate General, adding it will also reflect its stance to the US Department of Commerce through its Economic & Trade Office in Washington.

Noting he has also met several major chambers of commerce in Hong Kong, including the American Chamber of Commerce, Mr Yau said their representatives share Hong Kong's concern and hope the matter can be brought to a positive resolution.