Lantern carnivals to be held

The making of minibus plates will be featured at three Leisure & Cultural Services Department lantern carnivals.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year Lantern Festival, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold three lantern carnivals next week.

Featuring music, dance and acrobatic performances, the carnivals will be held at the Cultural Centre Piazza on March 2, in Tung Chung North Park on March 3 and in Velodrome Park in Tseung Kwan O on March 4.

There will also be demonstrations of local folk crafts, like embroidered shoes, "big-head" Buddha masks, minibus plates and galvanised iron work.

Youth Night will be held at the three venues on the eve of each carnival to showcase youngsters' energy and creativity.

Click here for details.