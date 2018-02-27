Lawmakers visit XRL station

Government officials and lawmakers today visited West Kowloon Station, part of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told reporters the visit offered a glimpse of future station operations.

"The purpose of the visit is for our very dear legislators to appreciate what's going on here, how's the environment and in terms of the Hong Kong Port Area and the Mainland Port Area, how they will be laid out and whether or not there are clear distinctions between the two areas.

"If there are any other questions and further details, we are more than pleased to have that to be discussed in the Legislative Council."

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee also joined the visit.

The Transport & Housing Bureau has prepared a video simulating the immigration procedures at the station.