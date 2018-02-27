January exports up 18.1%

The value of Hong Kong's total exports rose 18.1% to $350 billion in January over a year earlier, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

This follows a year-on-year increase of 6% in December exports.

The value of imports increased 23.8% to $382 billion for January, after a year-on-year increase of 9% in December.

A trade deficit of $31.9 billion, or 8.4% of the value of imports, was recorded in January.

The value of exports increased 4.1%, while that of imports rose 3.3% when comparing the three-month period ending January with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis.