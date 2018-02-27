Hospital to expand services

Prof Chan is briefed on the meal delivery services provided by a Pok Oi Hospital elderly community centre.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan officiates at a tree planting ceremony at Tin Shui Wai Hospital.

Tin Shui Wai Hospital will extend its accident and emergency services to 12 hours a day from March 21.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan announced the arrangement when attending a tree planting ceremony at the hospital today.

The move will extend its emergency services by four hours a day.

She said: "Currently there are about 170 to 180 patients visiting the accident and emergency department of Tin Shui Wai Hospital daily and they expect there will be about 250 patients after the extension of services."

Prof Chan said the hospital's opening last year greatly relieved the pressure on Tuen Mun and Pok Oi hospitals.

Tin Shui Wai hospital will offer 24-hour accident and emergency services and start inpatient accident and emergency services in November subject to the availability of manpower and resources.

Earlier in the day Prof Chan and Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi visited Pok Oi Hospital's Mrs Wong Tung Yuen District Elderly Community Centre in Yuen Long to learn about its meal delivery and medical services.

They also met Yuen Long District Councillors to discuss healthcare and environmental hygiene issues.