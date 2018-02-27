HIV cases drop in 2017

A total of 681 HIV cases were reported to the Centre for Health Protection last year, 11 less than in 2016.

It brings the cumulative number of HIV infections since 1984 to 9,091.

Briefing reporters on Hong Kong's HIV/AIDS situation today, the Consultant (Special Preventive Programme) of the Centre for Health Protection Dr Kenny Chan said sexual transmission remains the main way the virus is spread.

Of last year's HIV cases, 427 involved homosexual or bisexual contact, 111 were from heterosexual contact, five were through injection, one was via blood transfusion outside Hong Kong and three were perinatal transmissions. The cause of the remaining 134 cases could not be determined.

Dr Chan said proper condom use is important in reducing the risk of contracting HIV.

"HIV is the cause of AIDS and without treatment, about half of HIV-infected people will progress to AIDS within 10 years. On the other hand, HIV treatment prevents AIDS and significantly prolongs survival."

The fourth quarter of 2017 saw 28 new AIDS cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,857 since 1985.

Of these new cases, 15 involved homosexual or bisexual contact and 11 involved heterosexual contact.