CSD to boost dog training

The Correctional Services Department's dog unit is strengthening its training regimen to enhance the safety and security of department facilities.

Delivering his year-end review today, Commissioner of Correctional Services Lam Kwok-leung said the department now has seven serving Kunming dogs.

He said: "To strengthen security within and outside correctional institutions, the Correctional Services Dog Unit has strengthened the training of Kunming dogs to assist in patrol duties."

On their first birthday, the dogs go through a 12-week training course where they are drilled in obedience, tracking and "man work", where dogs attack their trainers who are wearing protection.

Mr Lam said the department evaluates and strengthens measures, contingency plans and staff equipment from time to time to curb illicit activities.

Noting there have been large-scale prison riots and escapes elsewhere in the world leading to deaths and injuries, he said there has not been a successful escape in Hong Kong since 2008.

However, the department is still undergoing a peak period of staff retirement. In the 2017 to 2018 period, the department will recruit 44 Officers and 452 Assistant Officers II, and it expects to recruit at least 50 Officers and about 350 Assistant Officers II in the 2018-19 period.

The department is also using virtual reality in its training courses to improve trainees' ability to deal with a wide range of scenarios. Their performance data will also be recorded for analysis and evaluation.

There were more than 18,500 new admissions of sentenced people or remands under the department last year, up 8% on 2016.

The average daily penal population at correctional facilities was about 8,500.