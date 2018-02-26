Lau Kong-wah visits Cambodia

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) meets Cambodian Minister of Culture & Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona in Phnom Penh.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah met Cambodian Minister of Culture & Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona in Phnom Penh today.

During their meeting they discussed how to strengthen cultural connections between Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Mr Lau then visited cultural facilities and met Hong Kong people living in Phnom Penh.

Over the years, Cambodian cultural representatives have attended the Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum hosted by the Home Affairs Bureau.

The Royal Ballet of Cambodia also performed in Hong Kong last year to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Mr Lau will depart for Bangkok tomorrow to meet the Thai Minister of Culture and sign a memorandum of understanding.