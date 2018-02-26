CE meets Zhongshan official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee Secretary Chen Xudong at the Chief Executive's Office today.

She welcomed Mr Chen's first visit to Hong Kong since his assumption of the post.

Noting Hong Kong and Zhongshan have close geographical and cultural ties and share a common language, Mrs Lam said the two places have enjoyed frequent co-operation and exchanges in areas including economic affairs and trade, investment and culture over the years.

Along with the completion of infrastructure projects such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express ​​Rail Link Hong Kong Section, the commuting time between Hong Kong and Zhongshan will be substantially shortened, further enhancing the connectivity between the two places.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is working closely with Guangdong and Macau authorities and the National Development & Reform Commission to formulate the Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and Zhongshan are looking forward to the new opportunities that will arise from the bay area development, which will foster the increased flow of people, goods, capital and information among the cities in the area.

This will deepen co-operation between Hong Kong and Zhongshan in various areas, enabling them to complement each other for mutual benefits, she added.