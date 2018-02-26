Bun scrambling applications to open

Applications for the May 22 Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Competition will be accepted from February 28 to March 28.

The event is the finale of the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival and physically-fit adults are welcome to apply.

Competitors will scramble for buns while climbing a tower from 11.30pm to 12.30am at Pak Tai Temple Playground on Cheung Chau.

The maximum number of entrants is 200. If the number of applications exceed the quota, places will be allocated by ballot. Those who live, work or study on Cheung Chau will have priority.

Safety training will be provided on April 29. All applicants must attend the sessions before finalists are selected on May 6.

Twenty-four winners in the first round - comprising at least six women – can enter the semi-finals to compete for 12 spots.

The 12 shortlisted finalists - comprising at least three women - will compete in the May 22 race.

Enrolment forms are available online and at the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s 18 District Leisure Services Offices, and Islands District sports centres.

Completed forms must be sent to the Islands District Leisure Services Office by March 28, or faxed to 2854 3949.