CE visits Light Home families

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) participates in a lo hei ceremony to wish residents of Sham Tseng Light Housing project a smooth, vibrant and prosperous year.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam enjoyed a Lunar New Year feast with residents of the Light Housing project in Sham Tseng today.

The Sham Tseng Light Housing project, a collaboration between the Government and social enterprise Light Be, uses a former factory staff quarters building to provide more than 40 units of rental housing to families in need.

Accompanied by Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, Mrs Lam shared a hot pot meal with residents on the rooftop.

She also harvested lettuce grown by residents on the rooftop farm for a lo hei ceremony to wish them a smooth, vibrant and prosperous new year.

Mrs Lam promoted the development of transitional housing to alleviate hardships faced by families waiting for public housing and the inadequately housed in her maiden Policy Address.

The Government will continue to facilitate the implementation of short-term community initiatives to increase the supply of transitional housing and act to alleviate the housing problem faced by the grassroots, she added.