Reduced hours for bus drivers urged

The Transport Department plans to revise guidelines so bus drivers' maximum working and driving hours can be reduced.

Department officers met the staff unions of bus companies today to brief them on the proposed revision to the Guidelines on Bus Captain Working Hours, Rest Times & Meal Breaks.

The department proposes the maximum duty hours and driving hours in a shift be respectively shortened from not exceeding 14 hours and 11 hours to not exceeding 12 hours and 10 hours.

The rest break for bus drivers after six driving hours is suggested to be lengthened from 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

The department proposed adding a new regulation which allows bus companies to arrange a special duty exceeding 12 hours but no more than 14 hours. The driving hours therein should not exceed 10 hours. Rest times should be no less than three consecutive hours.

It also suggested the total off-duty breaks in three successive shifts, other than special shift duties, be no less than 22 hours.

The department said franchised bus companies should finalise their shift arrangements according to the revised guidelines, adding the operators aim to implement them progressively from the second quarter of this year for full implementation in the second quarter of next year.

In reviewing the guidelines, the department said it considered the needs of the bus companies, drivers and passengers, and studied the bus regulations and practices of cities overseas.

It said it will review the situation from time to time and encourage bus companies to further shorten drivers' working and driving hours.

It added the companies plan to reduce the maximum working hours of special shifts gradually from 14 hours to 13.