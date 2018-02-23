20 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 20 building plans in December – five on Hong Kong Island, six in Kowloon and nine in the New Territories.

Nine were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, five for commercial developments, one for factory and industrial developments, and five for community services developments.

Consent was given for work to start on 14 building projects that will provide 97,909 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 2,040 units, and 43,719 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department received notification of the start of work for seven building projects.

It also issued 18 occupation permits – six on Hong Kong Island, eight in Kowloon and four in the New Territories.

The buildings certified for occupation have 185,868 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 3,180 units, and 146,042 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in December totalled $14 billion.