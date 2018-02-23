School reporting mechanism set

The Education Bureau will implement a new reporting mechanism on absentee kindergarten students on March 15.

If a student is absent for seven consecutive days, kindergartens must report the incident to the bureau if the absence is without reason or under doubtful circumstances.

The measure will help alert school staff about suspected child abuse cases or students who need help, the bureau said.

If a child needs to take leave the parents should inform the school.

School staff noticing signs of child abuse in a student must refer to the Social Welfare Department's guidelines for handling the case and report it to the bureau if appropriate.

They should also report a case to the department or Police even if the student is absent for fewer than seven school days or still attending classes.

Upon receiving a report, bureau officers will liaise with the school and consider contacting the department for advice or support.