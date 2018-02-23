Lau Kong-wah to visit SE Asia

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will visit Cambodia and Thailand from February 26 to March 1.

He will meet the Cambodian Minister of Culture & Fine Arts in Phnom Penh.

Mr Lau will depart for Bangkok the following morning and will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Thai Minister of Culture and meet officials from the Ministry of Tourism & Sports of Thailand.

He will also visit cultural and sports facilities and watch performances by young Hong Kong musicians.

Under Secretary for Home Affairs Jack Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Lau’s absence.