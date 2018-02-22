CE holds engagement sessions

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) holds an engagement session with Hong Kong members of the 12th and 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam held engagement sessions at Government House yesterday and today with the Hong Kong deputies to the 12th and 13th National People's Congress and the Hong Kong members of the 12th and 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

They discussed a host of issues, including Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Mrs Lam noted NPC Hong Kong deputies and CPPCC Hong Kong members from various sectors with profound knowledge on Hong Kong and Mainland affairs are tasked with the vital responsibility of taking part in national issues.

As the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to their views, she extended yet another round of invitations to them for a meeting following the Policy Address consultation sessions last July, she said.

Given the integration of Hong Kong into the country's development, Mrs Lam said the city will take a more active role in participating in the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the bay area.

She hopes NPC Hong Kong deputies and CPPCC Hong Kong members give their full support to the HKSAR Government to promote Hong Kong's unique advantages, including those in its professional services, to encourage Mainland enterprises to use Hong Kong as their platform to go global.

She noted the HKSAR Government is working closely with Guangdong and Macau authorities and the National Development & Reform Commission to form the bay area's development plan, including the creation of an international innovation and technology centre.

She urged NPC Hong Kong deputies and CPPCC Hong Kong members to promote the bay area's development and support the HKSAR Government in advancing the flow of people, goods, capital and information within the bay area.

They were also encouraged to help seek from the Central Government further concrete measures to make it more convenient for Hong Kong people to study, work and live in the bay area and the rest of the Mainland.