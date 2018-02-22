Electro-waste plan to come into effect

The producer responsibility scheme on waste electrical and electronic equipment will be fully implemented in phases this year, the Environmental Protection Department says.

The scheme will promote recycling and proper disposal of waste electrical and electronic equipment generated in Hong Kong.

Three commencement notices concerning the scheme will be gazetted tomorrow and will be tabled at the Legislative Council on February 28.

Provisions concerning suppliers of air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners and monitors, collectively referred to as regulated electrical equipment, will be implemented on August 1.

Under the scheme, suppliers must be registered with the department.

They must fulfil other statutory obligations, including the submission of returns to the department and payment of recycling levies, as well as providing recycling labels when distributing regulated electrical equipment.

Sellers must have a removal service plan endorsed by the department for selling the regulated electrical equipment.

They should offer the consumer a free removal service to dispose of the same class of equipment abandoned by the consumer in accordance with the endorsed plan.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the Government and the relevant trades have been working closely to get prepared for the scheme's implementation.

He thanked the trades for the concerted efforts of different sectors, which show the spirit of shared eco-responsibility.