Unemployment steady at 2.9%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in the November-January quarter, unchanged from the October-December period.

Releasing the figures today, the Census & Statistics Department said the underemployment rate edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 1%.

Total employment increased by 11,500 to 3,862,100. The labour force also rose by 8,300 to 3,968,700.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 106,600 and the number of underemployed people fell to 40,200.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said such a low underemployment rate has not been seen since 1997.

"In view of the sanguine economic situation on entering 2018, the labour market is expected to remain tight in the near term."

He added the Government will continue to monitor various uncertainties in the external environment.