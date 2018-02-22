Schools urged to guard against flu

Schools have been reminded to boost precautionary measures to guard against the spread of seasonal influenza when classes resume after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Centre for Health Protection today urged schools, parents and students to adopt strict personal and environmental hygiene.

It issued letters to schools, kindergartens and childcare centres again this week to remind them to reinforce preventive measures.

Schools are advised to follow the Guidelines on Prevention of Communicable Diseases on preventive and control measures as well as management of outbreaks.

If an outbreak is suspected, schools should immediately report it to the centre.

Children with fever should not be allowed to attend school. They should seek medical advice and avoid school until 48 hours after the fever has subsided.

The centre noted the overall seasonal influenza activity in Hong Kong has remained at a high level in the past few weeks but it appears the trend is not increasing.

The seasonal influenza activity is expected to stay at a high level for some time.

The centre has recorded a significant drop in institutional influenza-like illness outbreaks since the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, from 115 cases in the week ending February 3 to 28 cases in the week ending February 17.