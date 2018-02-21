Frank Chan visits Wan Chai

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visits the St James’ Settlement Kin Chi Dementia Care Support Service Centre in Wan Chai.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited Wan Chai today to inspect infrastructure projects and community services in the district.

He observed construction work on the Central-Wan Chai Bypass and the Shatin to Central Link and was briefed on their progress.

He also visited the St James' Settlement Kin Chi Dementia Care Support Service Centre to learn about its facilities and services for the elderly.

Mr Chan chatted with the centre's users to learn about their daily lives and to wish them good health.

He later met Wan Chai District Councillors to discuss transport and housing issues.