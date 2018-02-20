Views sought on broadcast rules

A public consultation on proposed changes to the regulatory regime for television and sound broadcasting was launched by the Government today.

The review comes as the Government seeks to modernise the regulatory framework in response to the evolution of infotainment.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said licensed media, including free and paid TV outlets, are facing increasing competition from their Internet based counterparts.

"That's the reason behind the current review that wherever possible, outdated or obsolete requirements imposed through this licence should be modernised and should be streamlined so as to allow more room for licensed TV or broadcaster(s) to have a better and more sustainable operating environment.

"In this current review, while maintaining those necessary controls, for instance on basic requirement on ownership across essential media, we are keen to remove unnecessary restraints."

The Government is considering loosening limitations in several areas, including cross-media ownership and the requirement that a licensee be a non-subsidiary company.

It hopes to facilitate innovation of and investment in the industry to bring greater benefits to the community.

Mr Yau said the Government wants to gather a wide range of views from different sectors on the proposals and aims to table an amendment bill incorporating changes with broad support at the Legislative Council early next year.

The consultation exercise will end on May 19.

People can express their views by email to BOTOReview@cedb.gov.hk.

Click here for the consultation document.