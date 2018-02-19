CE mourns Zhang Junsheng

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has expressed her sadness over the death of Zhang Junsheng, the former deputy director of Xinhua News Agency’s Hong Kong branch.

In a statement tonight, Mrs Lam said: “Mr Zhang had worked in Hong Kong for a long period of time and was actively involved in the work for Hong Kong's return to the Motherland, contributing a lot to the preparation for the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"With deep attachment to Hong Kong, he had been concerned about the affairs of the city even after he had left Hong Kong.

"I am saddened by his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family."