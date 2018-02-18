Youth scheme a success: CS

The Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth has been a huge success with an overwhelming response.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to reporters after attending a radio show today, saying the Government has received more than 1,100 applications, for the 11 posts available.

“They are all unpaid, all voluntary work, but the candidates are of a very high quality, very serious and coming for interview panel sessions.

“So I am very encouraged by the overwhelming response, and I am sure this will be a new beginning, a good breakthrough, in terms of establishing communication, establishing rapport with our young people.”

The self-nomination scheme is a Policy Address initiative to enhance youth participation in public policy discussion by appointing more young people to various government committees.