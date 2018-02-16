LNY fair sites cleared

Volunteers from the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department deliver pots of plants and flowers donated by Lunar New Year fair vendors to a sheltered workshop.

An estimated 330 tonnes of refuse have been collected from 15 Lunar New Year fair sites throughout Hong Kong, a drop of 35 tonnes compared to last year.

Releasing the figures, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department said about 96 tonnes were collected in Victoria Park, about 3 tonnes less than last year.

The department collected 49 tonnes of bamboo, 20 tonnes of wooden pallets and 7.9 tonnes of peach blossom this year.

Some of the bamboo collected will be processed by non-government organisations afterwards.

The department also gathered more than 1,100 unsold pots of flowers and plants donated by fair vendors and delivered them to 192 elderly and residential care homes and eight public hospitals.