CE inspects LNY fair clean-up

Chief Executive Carrie Lam extends Lunar New Year greetings to elderly residents in a contract home run by the Social Welfare Department.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspects clean-up operations at the Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair venue and chats with Food & Environmental Hygiene Department staff.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Food & Environmental Hygiene Department staff on duty at the Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair venue this morning.

She thanked them for efficiently cleaning up the site after the fair closed, to restore it to its original state for public use.

Mrs Lam also expressed her appreciation to volunteers from the department who delivered pots of flowers and plants donated by fair vendors to elderly homes and hospitals.

She then visited senior citizens in a contract home run by the Social Welfare Department.

Mrs Lam extended her New Year greetings to about 40 elderly residents, their families and nursing home staff.

She also visited 97-year-old Uncle Fook, who moved into the nursing home last year. She was presented with spring couplets prepared by him and went on a walk with him in the garden.

Mrs Lam met Uncle Fook during her tenure as the Director of Social Welfare more than a decade ago and has continued to visit him.