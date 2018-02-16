CS visits SZ Bay Control Point

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Shenzhen Bay Control Point to inspect arrival and departure hall operations today.

He met front-line officers from the Immigration Department, Customs, Police and the Department of Health.

Mr Cheung thanked them and thousands of Government colleagues for their dedication in ensuring the smooth operation of all boundary control points and maintaining efficient services to meet demand from heavy passenger traffic during the Lunar New Year holiday period.

He also said he appreciated all civil servants and employees in the services sector for their work during the holiday.