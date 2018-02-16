CE hopes for solidarity, harmony

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has wished Hong Kong residents good health and happiness in the Year of the Dog, and expressed hopes for solidarity and harmony in society.

Speaking to the media today after inspecting clean-up operations at the Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair, she referred to the Chinese phrase “harmony brings wealth”.

Mrs Lam said she hopes Hong Kong can maintain its prosperity to solidify its status as a financial centre and continue to attract talent to develop innovation and technology.

She said the Government has been working hard to improve its relationship with the Legislative Council, adding she has held a number of meetings to answer lawmakers’ questions this year.

The administration will continue to listen to different views to improve governance, she said.