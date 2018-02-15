CE wishes prosperity, stability for HK

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

The Lunar New Year is the most important festival for Chinese people. Though busy as we all are, I always make time to do shopping and decorate my home for the new year to get myself in the festive spirit.

This year is the Year of the Dog. Faithful and gentle, dogs have always been our best friends. More than that, police dogs are police officers' wonderful workmates and provide loyal service to the force. They help the Police maintain law and order, making Hong Kong a safe place to live and work.

I am honoured to extend my New Year greetings to you for the first time in my capacity as the Chief Executive. I wish Hong Kong prosperity, stability, progress and success in the year ahead.

This is a translation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s Lunar New Year message delivered on February 15.