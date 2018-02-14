Subsidised flats to be sold

A new batch of Home Ownership Scheme Flats will open for application at the end of next month, with the ratio for quota allocation between Green Form and White Form applicants adjusted to 50:50.

The Housing Authority’s Subsidised Housing Committee today approved the 2018 sales arrangements for Home Ownership Scheme flats.

There are 4,431 new flats in this batch, comprising 2,522 flats in Hoi Lok Court in Cheung Sha Wan (with a saleable area of 35.6 to 58.6 sq m), 683 flats in Kai Long Court in Kai Tak (with a saleable area of 26.6 to 43.8 sq m), and 1,226 flats in Yu Tai Court in Tung Chung (with a saleable area of 25.8 to 53.1 sq m).

After a 30% discount from the assessed market values, the prices range from about $1.59 million to $6.3 million, with over 95% below $5 million.

The income limit for family applicants will be $57,000 per month for two or more members with an asset limit of $1.96 million.

The income limit for one-person applicants will be $28,500 and an asset limit of $980,000.

Balloting will be held in June while flat selection will start in August.

Meanwhile, the White Form Secondary Market will be launched with an annual quota of 2,500 to be offered concurrently with the Home Ownership Flats.

The scheme carries the same income and asset limits as the Home Ownership Flats scheme.

