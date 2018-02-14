Gov't backs live-in ruling

The Government has welcomed today's Court of First Instance ruling which upholds the legality of the requirement that foreign domestic helpers reside in their employers' home.

In a statement, the Government said the judgment confirms the live-in requirement is lawful, adding the regulation underpins the long-established Government policy that priority in employment should be given to the local workforce.

Importation of foreign workers should only be allowed when there is proven manpower shortage in specific trades that cannot be filled by local workers.

It said it is in line with this policy objective that foreign domestic helpers have been imported since the 1970s to meet the shortage of local live-in domestic helpers.

It noted foreign domestic helpers have agreed to the Standard Employment Contract, which states they must work and reside in the employer’s home, by signing the contract with the employer.

They also give an undertaking in the application forms for visa application that they will only reside in the employer's home, which means they are fully aware of the live-in requirement before signing the contract, and they are admitted to Hong Kong on this basis.

The Government said it spares no effort in safeguarding the rights and benefits of Hong Kong's 370,000 foreign domestic helpers.

Helpers can seek assistance from the Labour Department or the Immigration Department if they feel their employers do not provide them with suitable accommodation, it added.