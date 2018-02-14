Unsafe walking sticks discovered

Customs officers have found five models of walking stick and one model of walking stick umbrella to be unsafe.

The Customs & Excise Department has ordered retailers to take action after five models of walking stick and one model of walking stick umbrella were found to be unsafe.

Customs officers found 36 unsafe walking sticks and 38 walking stick umbrellas in spot checks conducted in the last two weeks.

The products have structural and strength deficiencies and might pose a risk of falls to users, contravening the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

The department has ordered retailers to store the products in designated areas until thorough safety checks are conducted on them.

Call the department on 2545 6182 to report unsafe consumer goods.