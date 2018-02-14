CS visits Kowloon City

Mr Cheung visits the Eminent Rehabilitation Center Company, a residential care home for the disabled.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visits a facility run by the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society which provides services to ethnic minorities.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung met ethnic minorities and the disabled in Kowloon City today.

He toured a facility run by the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society which provides a community canteen, a second-hand electrical appliance shop and an after-school care unit for ethnic minorities.

He said: "While people from ethnic minorities have different cultural backgrounds, they treat Hong Kong as home.

"We have all along been providing different support measures to facilitate their integration into our society."

He shared a multicultural meal with the people there who also prepared spring banners for the Lunar New Year.

Mr Cheung then visited the Eminent Rehabilitation Center Company, a residential care home for the disabled providing daytime vocational training and community support services.

He reiterated the Government cares for the disabled, adding the Policy Address announced a four-year pilot scheme where social workers, physiotherapists and occupational therapists will help at care homes for the disabled.