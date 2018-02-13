Deception cases fall

Deception cases in Hong Kong dropped 2% to 7,091 last year, with telephone deceptions decreasing 12% to 990.

Reviewing last year’s law and order situation after today's Fight Crime Committee meeting, Secretary for Security John Lee said although the number of cases fell, the amount of money swindled from telephone deceptions rose 3.5% to $230 million.

Business fraud, particularly online cases, rose 25% year-on-year while the number of street deceptions doubled.

Mr Lee said the Police Anti-Deception Co-ordination Centre has handled 13,000 telephone enquiries since it started operation in July.

The centre explains to callers the methods of swindlers and advises on ways to avoid being conned.

With banking sector assistance Police pre-empted the loss of $210 million and thwarted 56 deception attempts.

Police will continue its anti-deception efforts and boost publicity on the issue this year, he added.