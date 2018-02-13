300 bridge permits set

The quota for Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars travelling between Hong Kong and Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has been set at 300, the Transport Department announced today.

Half of the quota is for company applicants and half is for individual applicants.

The quota is valid for three years and allocated by the Transport Department.

Hong Kong private cars allocated under the quota will be permitted to make multiple entries to Macau via the bridge, which is similar to the arrangement for Hong Kong-Guangdong cross-boundary private cars.

Applications are open from February 27 until March 13.

