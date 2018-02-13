HK population up 0.4%

Hong Kong’s population reached 7,409,800 at the end of 2017, a year-on-year rise of 0.4%, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

There were 56,600 births and 46,600 deaths during the year, resulting in a natural population increase of 10,000.

An inflow of 47,000 One-way Permit holders and a net outflow of 24,300 other Hong Kong residents was also recorded, resulting in a net movement of 22,600 people.

The number of usual residents was 7,182,600 while the number of mobile residents was 227,200.