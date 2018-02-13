Huen Wong case differs to SJ

The resignation of Communications Authority Chairman Huen Wong differs from the case of Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement before today’s Executive Council meeting, saying Mr Wong resigned after realising he did not disclose shares he had in a telecom company.

Mrs Lam said: “I think the case is not entirely the same as the case with the Secretary for Justice. And I hope the people will understand it.”

She said she understands the circumstances and respects Mr Wong’s decision.

Mrs Lam added she will require civil servants to remind public officers to be more cautious in taking note of their assets in future.