President backs bus crash action

Flags at the Central Government Offices are flown at half mast to express sympathy over the fatal bus crash.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) and Executive Council members observe a moment of silence at the Chief Executive’s Office in tribute to the Tai Po bus accident victims.

President Xi Jinping has expressed support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s handling of the fatal Tai Po bus crash.

Speaking before today’s Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Central Government did not give any specific instructions on how to handle the situation as it was an internal affair.

“I think we have demonstrated the needed capacity and decision-making ability to tackle this issue.

“I noticed that President Xi has sort of affirmed the necessary actions that we have taken so far.”

She also said the Central Government has always been concerned about major incidents in Hong Kong.

“Yesterday through the Central People’s Government Liaison Office Director Wang Zhimin, the President’s concern and condolences and sympathies to the affected families were directly conveyed to me.

“Of course I will find the opportunity to convey to the affected families.”

She added Premier Li Keqiang and National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang also expressed sympathy over the incident.

Flags at the Central Government Offices were flown at half mast and Principal Officials and Executive Council members observed a minute’s silence this morning.

Officials from the liaison office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Hong Kong and the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison also observed one minute of silence.

The new year fireworks display has been cancelled in light of the fatal bus crash.

Mrs Lam said it was important to strike the right balance with upcoming Lunar New Year festivities, adding a February 16 parade will not be cancelled.

“The Hong Kong Tourism Board has already notified that they will continue to host this event because it’s an international event targeting mainly tourists.”

However, Principal Officials will remain low key when attending celebratory events.