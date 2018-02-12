LNY fireworks cancelled

The Lunar New Year fireworks display scheduled for February 17 has been cancelled in light of the weekend’s fatal bus crash in Tai Po.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the announcement today while updating the media on the February 10 accident. It has resulted in 19 deaths and 66 injuries so far.

Mrs Lam said: “This bus incident is an extremely tragic one and in the last two days we have heard from various quarters, including Legislative Council members across the political spectrum, suggesting that in order to pay respect to the deceased and the victims, and also for the community to express their grief, it was not very appropriate to continue with the Chinese New Year fireworks on the second day of the Lunar New Year.

“I have taken into account their suggestions, their views and the general sentiments in the community and come to the decision that we would cancel this year’s Chinese New Year fireworks. We have already notified the sponsoring organisation and they have graciously agreed and also will support this decision.”

She added flags at the Central Government Offices will be flown at half-mast tomorrow and members of the Executive Council and Principal Officials will observe one minute of silence before the weekly ExCo meeting.

Government staff will also observe one minute of silence around 10am tomorrow.