Gov’t to maintain flu shot supply

The Centre for Health Protection has reassured the public it will continue to procure a supply of the seasonal influenza vaccine to meet demand during the winter flu season.

The centre’s Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing made the statement today after attending a meeting held by the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases.

“There is an increase in the demand compared with previous years, even up to now, but there has never been (an) interruption in the provision of vaccine under the Government’s vaccination programme to those eligible persons who would like to come forward to the Government sector to receive the seasonal influenza vaccination,” he said.

Dr Wong reiterated the Government has so far been successful in liaising with vaccine suppliers to import an extra supply of more than 40,000 doses of flu shots.

The centre also said preliminary results collected from its collaborations with private medical practitioners show the influenza vaccine offers about 40% protection against laboratory-confirmed influenza infections for the 2017-18 flu season.