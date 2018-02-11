Aiding crash victims top priority

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Government's top priority is to provide assistance to the victims of last night's fatal bus crash in Tai Po and their families.

Speaking to the media before visiting the injured in hospital today, Mrs Lam said social workers are helping 79 families.

The aid includes providing financial support from donations from organisations including Pok Oi Hospital, Yan Chai Hospital, the Jockey Club, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and the Po Leung Kuk.

The family of each person killed by the accident will receive $300,000. Each hospitalised victim will get up to $250,000.

The Government will also provide assistance for burial services, Mrs Lam added.

On the crash investigation, she said she will ask the Judiciary tomorrow to set up an independent commission of inquiry.

"I have decided last night to set up an independent committee to look at not only this particular tragic incident, but to look at the various aspects of Hong Kong's franchised bus service(s).

"I would like to see this independent review conducted and completed as soon as possible so that, if need be, the improvement measures could be put in place as early as possible."

Government officials will attend special meetings of the Legislative and District councils to discuss the accident.

Mrs Lam also relayed the Red Cross' appeal for the public to donate blood.