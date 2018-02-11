Fatal bus crash inquiry ordered

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate tonight's Tai Po bus accident in which 18 people died.

Speaking to the media after visiting the accident's survivors in Prince of Wales Hospital, Mrs Lam said the Government is deeply grieved over the serious accident.

She said the inquiry will be led by a judge and will provide recommendations to ensure the safety and reliability of the public transport system.

Police are investigating the accident and will take action if illegalities are found, Mrs Lam added.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the Social Welfare Department will provide assistance to the families affected by the accident.

Police have opened a casualty hotline (1878 999) for enquiries. The Social Welfare Department's hotline (2343 2255) for counselling is also open.