New test plan considered

The Education Bureau will likely make a decision next month on whether to hold the Basic Competency Assessment (BCA) test.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said the bureau is waiting for the Co-ordinating Committee on Basic Competency Assessment & Assessment Literacy to come up with recommendations on the BCA test.

"When we receive their recommendation, we will look at the whole situation and then make the final decision of whether or when we will hold the coming BCA test."

The test will assess students' basic ability and additional study is not necessary.