School vaccination service to expand

The Department of Health plans to expand its vaccination service at schools to enhance students' resistance to influenza.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement after attending a radio programme today, noting that although the vaccination rate has improved this year compared to last year, there is room for improvement.

She said one way to increase vaccine accessibility is to send doctors and nurses to more schools.

"We also understand there may be parents who want to take their children to private practitioners as well, so the Department of Health is now devising a plan for next year in terms of improving the vaccination rate, in particular in children."

Prof Chan said the Food & Health Bureau is enhancing public education on the safety of flu vaccination.

The Food & Health Bureau has no plan to extend the school holiday after the Lunar New Year and the flu situation will be monitored, she added.