24,000 more flu shots procured

An additional 24,000 doses of quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines will be available in Hong Kong in the coming weeks.

The Department of Health made the announcement tonight, stating they will be available for people with high risk of influenza infection under the Government Vaccination Programme.

In the past three weeks, the department has procured an additional 44,000 doses of vaccines.

It said it is closely liaising with the Hospital Authority and will closely monitor the demand for the influenza vaccine and procure extra doses as indicated.

The department reiterated the vaccines used in Hong Kong were manufactured based on the latest recommendations from the World Health Organization for the northern hemisphere vaccine of the 2017-18 season.

It clarified that the vaccines are valid up to mid-2018, but the stock left from the last influenza season is not.

As for the private healthcare sector, the department said it has received confirmation from one vaccine supplier that extra quantities of vaccines were dispatched last Friday and a new batch will arrive in Hong Kong mid-March.

Another vaccine supplier is expected to supply vaccines which will be available after the Chinese New Year holiday.

