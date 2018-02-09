CE visits community housing families

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited families living in community housing units in Mong Kok and toured a modern landmark for creative design in Lai Chi Kok today.

She met families who recently moved into a building at Soy Street, Mong Kok, under the Community Housing Movement.

The Urban Renewal Authority provided the 14 units in the building which can accommodate 28 households. They serve as transitional housing for single-parent families who were inadequately housed.

“The current-term Government will think out of the box to facilitate the implementation of various short-term community initiatives to increase the supply of transitional housing, with a view to alleviating the hardship faced by families on the public rental housing waiting list and the inadequately housed,” Mrs Lam said.

She added she was pleased to learn the two single-parent families which moved into the units have better living conditions and learning environments for their children.

Mrs Lam then visited D2 Place One and Two in Lai Chi Kok. They were transformed from industrial buildings to retail and commercial spaces through the Scheme on Revitalisation of Industrial Buildings.

She toured concept stores which promote local fashion brands, creative markets, and time-limited shops opened by entrepreneurs of local brands or start-ups. She also met local designers to hear about their career development needs.

Mrs Lam was briefed on the D2 Place project and its participation in the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth which helps start-ups and young entrepreneurs to rent co-working spaces or studios at a concessionary rate.

"This term of Government is keen to promote creative industries, particularly in the further development of the design sector. We will strive to provide more space through the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth and financial assistance to the trade to help local designers develop their career and potential," she said.