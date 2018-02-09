Joshua Law visits fire services dept

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law learns about firemen’s personal protective equipment during a visit to the Fire Services Department.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Fire Services Department today to learn about the work of front-line staff.

Accompanied by Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat, Mr Law visited Tsim Tung Fire Station, where he was shown firemen’s personal protective equipment.

He was briefed by members of the High Angle Rescue Team and the Hazardous Materials Team on their work, equipment and training.

Mr Law then toured the department's Mobile Command Unit and was briefed by ambulance staff on handling out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Law had a tea gathering with representatives of the staff associations at the Fire Services Headquarters Building.

He said he fully recognised the efforts and contributions of department members in safeguarding the lives and property of the public, and encouraged them to keep up their enthusiasm for saving those in distress and protecting the community.